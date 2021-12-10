CCSD board, Jara attempt to hit reset after contract controversy

Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday was expected to make his first appearance before the School Board since trustees voted to terminate his contract in late October.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday was expected to make his first appearance in six weeks before the School Board that terminated his contract in late October and then rescinded its action three weeks later.

Jara’s last appearance at a board meeting was on Oct. 28, when trustees voted 4-3 to terminate his contract “for convenience,” meaning no explanation was needed. He rose from his chair immediately after the vote, made a brief statement andabruptly exited the room, with other CCSD officials trailing behind.

A lot has happened since then.

On Nov. 18, a split board voted to reverse its earlier decision, essentially allowing Jara to remain on the job.

On Thursday, an agreement signed by the School Board and Jara surfaced that shows the trustees made some concessions in order to keep the superintendent from leaving the position.

The agreement signed Friday calls for assurances to be added to his employment agreement or to a new contract intended to reduce conflict between Jara and the board. The assurances will be discussed during a January meeting under the terms of the agreement.

Jara also announced on Friday that he intends to stay on the job, ending weeks of silence after his contract was reinstated.

The agreement also calls for mediation of claims raised by Jara, including allegations of a hostile work environment created by some trustees.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board is slated to consider four recommendations for “transfer of responsibilities” under the state’s 2017 reorganization law, which was designed to give principals more control over decisions in areas such as staffing and budgets. Jara is listed as the contact person for the agenda item, meaning he is likely to make the presentation to the trustees.

The transfers would return some of those functions to the central district office. One calls for “the transfer of responsibility for all remaining responsibilities currently transferred to schools under a service level agreement.”

The board will also consider approving a 2021-2022 amended final budget. The district is required to submit a budget to the state by Jan. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

