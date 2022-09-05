CCSD board to review evaluation process for Superintendent Jesus Jara

After a contentious year with certain members of the school board, Jara’s contract will expire in January 2023.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks to a class at Foothill High School on Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nearly a year after Superintendent Jesus Jara’s firing and subsequent rehiring — and four months before his contract is set to expire — the Clark County School District governing board will review the evaluation process it currently has in place.

Jara, who leads the fifth-largest school district in the country, was hired in May 2018 at a salary of $320,000. His contract will expire in January 2023.

The School Board plans to review the superintendent evaluation processes it has in place at a work session on Wednesday.

Jara’s relationship with the School Board has been marked with controversy over the last year.

In October, the board voted 4-3 to terminate Jara’s contract, the same day he met with trustees to discuss the “hostile and abusive work environment” he was experiencing.

Following the vote, Jara awarded more than $400,000 in base salary increases to senior members of his executive cabinet. He later informed the board that he was seeking $2 million to resolve allegations of harassment and retaliation against him.

The board ultimately voted 4-3 to reinstate Jara as superintendent. Last month, the board settled his allegations of harassment and retaliation and agreed to pay $95,000 in his attorney’s fees.

Under the board’s superintendent evaluation protocols, the process for evaluating Jara’s performance can serve to improve his leadership skills and create a framework for the board to decide whether to retain him, extend his contract or adjust his compensation.

“Superintendent evaluation provides an opportunity for the board to come together in agreement and provide clarity and guidance to the Superintendent regarding the work of the district,” the protocols read.“Done well, you might think of Superintendent evaluation as the centerpiece of your work together as a board and your relationship with your Superintendent.”

What is the current evaluation process?

Under the district’s current policy, the School Board conducts a formal evaluation of the superintendent every January.

The superintendent is evaluated on goals that are agreed between the board and superintendent and based on data collected the previous school year showing whether progress has been made toward achieving those goals.

This data could be gleaned from several metrics, including staff satisfaction surveys, attendance data, staff retention, budget reports, community support and student outcomes.

“The Superintendent’s style of communication with the board, staff, and community members influences the culture and favorability of others toward the school district and is considered a formative indicator,” the superintendent evaluation protocols read.

Superintendent tenure matters for student success, and the district referenced school systems that saw better performance the longer a superintendent stays.

Under the current policy, Jara would be evaluated by each board member with a point-system corresponding to four tiers: ineffective, developing, effective and highly effective.

Each board member’s rating of Jara will be calculated and averaged together to determine the superintendent’s overall rating.

“When you evaluate a Superintendent, you are evaluating leadership and the effect of leadership,” the district protocols said. “You are considering both influence and results.”

