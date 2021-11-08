CCSD board leader ‘mystified’ by Jara’s demand for $2.65M settlement

Board President Linda Cavazos discussed the letter from ousted Superintendent Jesus Jara’s lawyer seeking a buyout of more than $2.65 million for the remainder of his contract.

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos said Monday that she was “mystified” and “surprised” by a letter from a lawyer for Superintendent Jesus Jara seeking more than $2.65 million to buy out the remainder of his contract and resolve harassment and retaliation allegations against the Board of Trustees.

“I don’t believe they’ve asked for $2 million dollars,” Cavazos said at an afternoon news briefing, referring to a “letter of demand” from Jara’s attorney, John Bailey, detailing the proposed settlement. “… I was very surprised and … very caught off guard by that.”

Cavazos said the letter dated Nov. 5 and sent to the board’s legal counsel Mary-Anne Miller was “leaked,” but added that she didn’t believe that any trustees were responsible.

Bailey and Miller could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Cavazos also stated that an agenda item requesting reconsideration of a 4-3 vote to terminate Jara’s contract on Oct. 28 is expected to be brought before the board at its Nov. 18 meeting. The item, requested by Trustees Irene Cepeda, Lola Brooks and Eveyln Garcia Morales, would rescind Jara’s termination and investigate allegations that he has faced harassment and retaliation by members of the board.

