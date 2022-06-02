CCSD delivers update on instant alert system

The Clark County School District gave an update about a piloted instant alert system.

The Clark County School District updated the school community about an instant alert system that it has piloted at several schools.

In a news release, the district said the pilot program was part of its continued effort to review security at its schools.

After a teacher was violently assaulted at Eldorado High School in April, the district announced it would implement new protocols and safety measures, including panic buttons for teachers and staff to reach leadership and first responders from their location.

The executive director of the state’s largest teachers union said at the time that the panic button was requested by Eldorado staff directly following the attack.

A representative from Centegix, the company that manufactures the badge-based CrisisAlert panic alarms, was present at Thursday’s news conference. Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara, Board President Irene Cepeda and a representative from school police also spoke at the news conference.

