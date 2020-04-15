CCSD deputy superintendent leaving for job in Florida

Clark County School District Deputy Superintendent Diane Gullett will be leaving the district for a new job as superintendent of the Marion County School District in Florida.

Dr. Diane Gullett, center, deputy superintendent for the Clark County School District, speaks during a Federal Commission on School Safety Listening Session at the Miley Achievement Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

“I want to congratulate Dr. Diane Gullett who was unanimously selected this morning as the new Superintendent in Marion County, Florida,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in an emailed statement. “I am sad to see her leave the Clark County School District, but I am extremely grateful for her leadership for the past two years as my deputy superintendent. Marion County is lucky to have her.”

Gullett will start in November as the district’s first appointed superintendent, replacing the current elected superintendent, Heidi Maier.

Gullett holds a doctorate in educational leadership specializing in business administration from the University of Central Florida. A colleague of Jara’s from Florida, she was hired at CCSD by the then-new superintendent in June 2018. She oversees the district’s area superintendents.

