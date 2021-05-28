CCSD graduation ceremonies cap chaotic school year for seniors
Thousands of CCSD seniors marked the end of the 2020-2021 school year this week with some of the first in-person graduation ceremonies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 spent most of the year learning virtually amid school building closures, returning to campuses in late March for the final weeks of the year.
More graduation ceremonies will take place in early June. Some schools have split their ceremonies to allow for social distancing, and masks are required for all in attendance. A full schedule is available at www.ccsd.net/students/graduation-schedule.