CCSD graduation ceremonies cap chaotic school year for seniors

Thousands of CCSD seniors marked the end of the 2020-2021 school year this week with some of the first in-person graduation ceremonies since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark High School graduate Sydney Lin waves to her family after a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School graduate Sydney Lin waves to her family after a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School student Jeremy Besitula prepares for his graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students, front row from left, Alaysha Fuentes, Nathanael Altamirano and Guadalupe Garcia sit as their fellow students file in during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School student Nathanael Altamirano during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students, including Sofia Bermudez, center, file in during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School student Jonathan Kwok celebrates after receiving his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School student Mark Angelo Yusi walks across the stage after receiving his diploma during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark High School students during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Class of 2021 spent most of the year learning virtually amid school building closures, returning to campuses in late March for the final weeks of the year.

More graduation ceremonies will take place in early June. Some schools have split their ceremonies to allow for social distancing, and masks are required for all in attendance. A full schedule is available at www.ccsd.net/students/graduation-schedule.