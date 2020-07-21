CCSD is seeking name suggestions for 2 schools opening in 2021

A middle school is being built in the Mountain’s Edge area of southwest Las Vegas and an elementary school is under construction in Henderson.

Children play flag football on the field behind Reunion Trails Park Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Henderson. The city of Henderson and the Clark County District are disagreeing over a new proposed school near the park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School District is seeking suggestions for what to name two new schools slated to open in fall 2021.

CCSD is accepting nominations through Aug. 31. The district’s School Name Committee will consider six finalist nominations at an October meeting and will make a recommendation to the school board.

Schools can be named after former CCSD employees and school board trustees, or “outstanding individuals who are not educators by profession, but serve as a positive role model to children and to the community,” the district said in a Tuesday news release.

To be considered, a former CCSD employee must have left the district at least two years ago and elected officials must be out of office for at least three years.

The middle school will open at West Mountains Edge Parkway and South Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. And the elementary school is being built on a portion of Reunion Trails Park near Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue in Henderson.

The new school projects are part of CCSD’s 2015 capital improvement program. In 2015, the Legislature gave the district the authority for 10 years to issue bonds for new schools and renovation projects. The bond program is estimated to total about $4.1 billion.

In June, the Oversight Panel for School Facilities approved a request to allow CCSD to issue $400 million more in facilities bonds.

To submit a school name nomination, visit ccsd.net/trustees/school-name-committee.php.

