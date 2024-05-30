CCSD moves closer to finding new superintendent, hires search firm

The Board of School Trustees decided on an Illinois-based search firm to recommend candidates for the office.

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees, seeking to appoint a new superintendent, decided Wednesday on a search firm to recommend a slate of qualified candidates for the office.

The board selected Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, which will negotiate with the school district’s purchasing department for a contract to conduct the search for a permanent replacement for former Superintendent Jesus Jara, who resigned in February.

The contact is to be brought in for approval by the board sometime in June, district officials stated.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., specializes in searches for school district superintendents and other school system leaders, according to its website.

The position is currently held by Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

