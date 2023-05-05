CCSD officials address threats made on social media

Clark County School District officials sent an email to parents, students and staff members Friday morning about “vague” threats.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Threats of violence toward schools on social media have Clark County School District officials reassuring parents, students and staff that they are taking them seriously and, at the same time, pointing out that this is occurring nationally.

School district officials sent an email “Addressing unsubstantiated threats nationwide” Friday morning.

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) is aware of some social media trends and rumors that can create disruptions on our campuses and the surrounding community. Please know that there are currently vague threats being experienced by many school districts across the nation.

“CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously which are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning.

“One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. We ask that parents monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

“Also, please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making threats to the school. Threats are not joking matters. All threats are taken seriously and will be dealt with appropriately.

“Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.”

On its Facebook page, the Clark County School District Police Department said a threat toward an unnamed local school originated in Florida.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.