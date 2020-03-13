CCSD officials say progress made on fixing payroll issues

The Clark County School District gave an update Thursday on its attempts to fix a new payroll system that has left thousands of employees with incorrect pay since the beginning of the year.

Part of Thursday's Clark County school board meeting was to hear public comments about substitute teacher pay. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The district has attempted to correct errors through five previous off-cycle payroll runs that have distributed 2,830 checks, according to the presentation, while working to fix the issues with the new Human Capital Management System.

But as of the March 10 pay cycle, CCSD employees were still reporting errors on their paychecks on social media, which Chief Technology Officer Greg Halopoff characterized as isolated incidents requiring further research.

This week’s payroll run was the district’s most successful since the new system was rolled out, Halopoff said.

The district will run two additional off-cycle payroll runs to correct pay discrepancies, and will also hold open lab sessions at schools and central offices as a means of training on the new system.

Since the district began to offer loans to employees affected by the issues earlier this month, 39 employees have accepted the assistance to the tune of about $26,000, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.

