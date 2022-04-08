CCSD OKs new kindergarten age rule

The new age rule could impact about 3,000 students from enrolling in the district by the new deadline, according to staff numbers cited by Superintendent Jesus Jara.

After a change to state law, children in the Clark County School District must now be 5 years old before the first day of school in August to enroll in kindergarten classes.

The CCSD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the changes on Thursday after the Nevada legislature passed legislation last year that changed the date by which kindergarten students must turn 5 from Sept. 30 to the first day of the school year.

Thursday’s changes could potentially impact about 3,000 students from enrolling in the district by the new deadline, according to staff numbers cited by Superintendent Jesus Jara.

Board Trustee Danielle Ford said Thursday that the board should discuss how to communicate the new changes to families, including through community town halls.

Ford, who has a niece in kindergarten that was born after the new cutoff date, said the change would have impacted her family greatly if her niece wasn’t able to start kindergarten when she did.

“I think that we’re just gonna run into a lot of that…people who don’t really pay attention to changes like this, so I think that we should intend to communicate that for our families because we respect them, because we don’t want to put people in tougher situations than they already are,” she said.

