CCSD PE teacher accused of sexual assault of child

An 11-year employee of the Clark County School District has been accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

Christopher Greer, 49, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on Monday for a charge of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Greer worked as a physical education teacher for the past year at Cahlan Elementary School in North Las Vegas, where police said the incident took place.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim of Greer to call the department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

