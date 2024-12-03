55°F
CCSD PE teacher accused of sexual assault of child

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2024 - 6:31 pm
 

An 11-year employee of the Clark County School District has been accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

Christopher Greer, 49, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on Monday for a charge of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Greer worked as a physical education teacher for the past year at Cahlan Elementary School in North Las Vegas, where police said the incident took place.

Police asked anyone who may have been a victim of Greer to call the department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, people can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

