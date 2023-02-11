55°F
Education

CCSD Police investigating recorded incident between officer and juvenile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2023 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2023 - 5:22 pm
The Clark County School District Police Department said Friday it was investigating an incident ...
The Clark County School District Police Department said Friday it was investigating an incident between one of its officers and a juvenile that was captured on video. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for ...
FILE - Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District Police Department said Friday it was investigating an incident between one of its officers and a juvenile that was captured on video.

In a written statement, the department said the recorded incident stemmed from an investigation into a report of a firearm near a district school.

The statement did not include any details about the nature of the incident or where it occurred, although an email subject line identified the incident as occurring on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The police department said it would review all aspects of the interaction, including what transpired before, during, and after the recording, but that it could not provide further details since the incident was under investigation.

“This matter is being taken seriously, as are all interactions between our officers and members of the public who we serve,” the statement read.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in a statement that the district was concerned with how one of its students was treated and that an investigation would occur to “understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.”

“The relationship between our students and school police is extremely important to each school community,” Jara wrote. “The partnership between our students and school police is paramount to school safety and cultivating future relationships.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

