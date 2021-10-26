CCSD proposes $1.5K incentive to address bus driver shortage

The Clark County School District would pay the incentive to new and current transportation workers if an agreement is approved during Thursday’s School Board meeting.

This Oct. 6, 2021, file photo shows a Clark County School District bus in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School District is proposing a hire and retention incentive of up to $1,500 for transportation workers in an attempt to address the ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

The School Board will hold a public hearing Thursday on the incentive and possibly approve a new memorandum of agreement with the Education Support Employees Association union.

The school district had about 240 school bus driver vacancies, as of early this month. Parents have voiced concerns about delayed bus routes as a result, leading to some students arriving late to class.

The financial incentive, if approved, would be for both new hires and current employees. There wouldn’t be any additional cost to the school district since funding would come from vacant positions, according to the agreement.

New hires who are a bus driver, special education bus driver, transportation aide-special education or vehicle maintenance technician and begin on the job from Oct. 15 through June 30, 2022 would be eligible for an incentive.

The retention incentive is for current employees in those same roles, as well as other transportation employees in jobs that require a commercial drivers license.

Both new hires and current employees would receive a payment in three installments of $500 each if they meet certain requirements, including having at least a 95 percent attendance record.

The school district would also offer a $500 incentive for any employee who refers someone who is hired for any of the four job classifications.

