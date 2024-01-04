45°F
Education

CCSD school board keeps current president

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2024 - 5:24 pm
 
FILE - Clark County School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales listens to testimony during a ...
FILE - Clark County School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales listens to testimony during a meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Evelyn Garcia Morales was unanimously selected Wednesday to continue as president of the Clark County School Board.

During a work session, the board selected three officers — president, vice president and clerk. They’ll serve in those leadership roles for one year.

“I’m incredibly grateful for your faith in me and for your continued support,” Garcia Morales said after the vote.

Garcia Morales said she’s looking forward to helping the board move forward toward improving student outcomes.

She served as president last year. Her responsibilities include leading and planning meetings.

Garcia Morales — who has been on the board since 2021 — is the executive director of the Fulfillment Fund Las Vegas, a nonprofit education organization.

Trustees made nominations for each position and cast votes using paper ballots. Trustee Katie Williams participated by phone.

Irene Bustamante Adams was named board vice president in a 4-3 vote and Lisa Guzman was selected as clerk in a unanimous vote.

Bustamante Adams took office last year. The former state assemblywoman is the deputy director and chief strategy officer for Workforce Connections.

Guzman, who has been on the board since 2021, is a former teacher who is the assistant executive director for the Nevada State Education Association.

Guzman accepted a nomination for the vice president role but didn’t receive enough votes. She received three votes — from herself, and trustees Linda Cazavos and Brenda Zamora.

Garcia Morales nominated herself for the president position.

“I’d like to continue to serve you as your board president,” she said.

Bustamante Adams and Guzman were also nominated by fellow trustees for the president position, but both declined to be considered.

Bustamante Adams said she was honored by the nomination but noted she feels that she still has a lot to learn. Guzman said she was interested in the vice president role instead.

It was the second school board meeting this week.

On Tuesday, four new nonvoting trustees — who were appointed by local governments in response to a new state law — took the oath of office.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

