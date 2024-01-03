New CCSD nonvoting trustees take oath of office

District Court Judge Richard Boulware administered the oath of office Tuesday at the Las Vegas City Council Chambers to Dane Watson, Lisa Satory, Adam Johnson and Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan.

Dane Watson, a teachers union organizer, is sworn in as a nonvoting member of the Clark County School Board by District Court Judge Richard Boulware at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Four nonvoting members from each local government joined the board as a result of a new state law. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Lisa Satory, a former charter school principal, is sworn in as a nonvoting member of the Clark County School Board by District Court Judge Richard Boulware at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Four nonvoting members from each local government joined the board as a result of a new state law. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Four new nonvoting members were sworn in Tuesday to the Clark County School Board.

During a 30-minute meeting, District Court Judge Richard Boulware administered the oath of office at the Las Vegas City Council Chambers.

New members are teachers union organizer Dane Watson (North Las Vegas), charter school principal Lisa Satory (Clark County), former charter school leader Adam Johnson (Las Vegas) and former Valley High School Principal Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan (Henderson).

Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales told the new board members that the opportunity to serve as a trustee is a privilege and honor, and “we know that you will rise to the occasion.”

She said she’s looking forward to collaborating with them.

Each new trustee is receiving a plant as a small token of appreciation, Garcia Morales said.

She said the hope is that they’ll nurture it, water it and give it light, “just like you will your time on the board as well.”

The new trustees are joining the board as a result of a new state law that creates a hybrid school board in Clark County.

Each local government appointed one trustee, who will serve a four-year term. The nonvoting members join seven already-sitting elected trustees.

During the oath of office ceremony Tuesday, new trustees’ family members, friends, colleagues, supporters and local government officials were in the audience. Some took photos and videos on their phones.

Each of the new trustees came up to a podium where public comments are typically heard to take the oath of office. They each raised their right hand while taking the oath.

After each trustee was sworn in, Boulware and Garcia Morales welcomed them. Current trustees clapped for them.

After Esparza-Stoffregan — the first new trustee to be sworn in — was done taking the oath of office, Garcia Morales asked her to take her seat at the dais.

She said they were putting new trustees to work right away, adding there was “no rest.”

New trustees each shared remarks, thanking their families and talking about their background in education.

Esparza-Stoffregan said she wrote out her remarks, saying it was the “English teacher in me.”

She said she wanted to acknowledge her family — especially, her husband “for always understanding that my parents raised a public servant.”

Esparza-Stoffregan said her family members know the sacrifices needed to support servant-leaders “because the work is never done.”

She also acknowledged the state Legislature for passing Assembly Bill 175 that created a hybrid school board, saying they understand that multiple perspectives bring innovation and progress for the betterment of all students.

Esparza-Stoffregan — who’s currently president of the Leadership Institute of Nevada — said that between the four new trustees, they have at least 100 years in total of service in “various educational spaces.”

Johnson said he didn’t prepare written remarks because he likes to speak from his heart, noting he’s a passionate person.

Johnson is a senior director for the western region for the College Board. He was formerly executive director of Democracy Prep Public Schools in Las Vegas and a managing director of Teach For America in Las Vegas.

Johnson said he was blessed with a great education when he was a student and got into education because of his family.

“Most importantly, I’m really excited for the partnership that we get to have with you all as community,” he said.

Johnson said he’s heartened about what they can do together for students and there’s an incredible chance to make the Clark County School District the best in the country.

Satory said she has spent her entire career giving back.

She’s currently a school principal for Pinecrest Academy. She previously worked for the school district as a teacher and administrator.

Satory said she started out “just for the love of kids” and although trustees have different perspectives, they need to remember that’s the key value and common goal.

Satory said she has five school-aged children of her own — all 13 and under — and that led to her into wanting to do more and on a larger scale.

Watson, an employee of the Clark County Education Association, said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to serve as a trustee and to raise the level of opportunities for students.

“People don’t really care what you know as long as they know that you care,” he said.

Garcia Morales said in a news release that the board is excited to welcome non-voting trustees and that the role requires “a serious commitment to student outcomes through board governance.”

“Non-voting members have received extensive training prior to their oaths of office and gained knowledge about the Board’s expectations,” she said. “We will continue training the non-voting members to ensure their success in reaching the Board’s goals.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release that the new trustees join the district in its focus on student success.

“Prioritizing student success to provide them with the best choices, opportunities and support leads to a successful academic future and career beyond their years with CCSD,” he said. “With the perspectives and voices of these new Trustees, our focus remains and will be enhanced through their knowledge and experience.”

The board will meet again Wednesday for a work session, where they’re slated to select board officers.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.