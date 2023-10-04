Las Vegas appoints new state-mandated member of school board

The City Council voted Wednesday to select former charter school leader Adam Johnson as its non-voting member of the Clark County School Board.

Clark County School District Administrative Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to select former charter school leader Adam Johnson as its appointee to the Clark County School Board.

The board currently has seven elected members, but four non-voting members will be added next year — the result of a new state law, Assembly Bill 175, which created hybrid school boards. The change currently applies only to Clark County.

One trustee each will be appointed to the board by Clark County, as well as the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. They’ll serve a four-year term starting in January 2024.

Johnson is a senior director for the western region for the College Board, a nonprofit organization that administers SAT college admissions testing and the Advanced Placement course program.

He was executive director of Democracy Prep Public Schools in Las Vegas from 2017 to 2022. Prior to that, he was a managing director of Teach For America in Las Vegas.

The council initially voted 5-2 on Johnson’s appointment, with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman opposed. But after making comments, Goodman and Seaman asked for their votes to be switched to in support for a unanimous vote.

After the vote, Johnson said it’s an “incredibly humbling honor” to receive the support of the council, which has a strong vision for where it wants education to go.

He said he switched from the business world to become an educator and his commitment is that all children have opportunities.

Johnson was also previously board chair for the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority.

More appointments expected

The city of Las Vegas is the first local government to select its appointee to the school board.

Henderson City Council plans to make an appointment Oct. 17, while the Clark County Commission is slated to make a decision Nov. 7.

The city of North Las Vegas is determining a process for how to make an appointment and doesn’t have a timeline yet for when that will occur, a city spokesperson said.

Las Vegas City Council considered two other nominees in addition to Johnson: Eric Preiss, former director of the Nevada Film Office, and Elena Fabunan, recently-retired principal of Global Community High School, which serves students new to the country.

The council was originally scheduled to make a decision in August, but postponed the item until this month due to timeline requirements outlined in state law.

The school district opposed the hybrid school boards bill during the legislative session, arguing it’s not rooted in evidence and puts adult power struggles over what’s best for students.

But those in favor cited board turmoil in recent years, including infighting among trustees and split decisions in 2021 to fire Superintendent Jesus Jara and then reverse course.

In July, School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales sent a letter to local governments requesting the name of each appointee and an official record after votes take place.

She wrote that she expected appointments to be made between Oct. 3 and Dec. 2 to meet requirements under state law.

New trustees, who’ll complete at least 30 hours of training and onboarding, will take the oath of office Jan. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.