CCSD School Board to review AG’s finding it violated Open Meetings Law

Clark County School District's first in-person board meeting since COVID-19 shut schools down is underway on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County School Board will discuss and possibly vote Thursday night on an agenda item acknowledging findings from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office that it violated the state’s Open Meetings Law.

Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office issued a findings of fact document dated April 14, concluding the board failed to “provide adequate periods devoted to comments by the general public” during at least one remote meeting prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office said it received a complaint about a July 9, 2020, School Board meeting at which public comments were required to be submitted by email by a deadline three hours before the meeting started.

During the meeting, staff summarized public comments received by email, but didn’t read them individually.

Though the finding from Ford’s office only mentioned the July meeting, the practice was used during other remote board meetings.

In January, the School Board started allowing members of the public to leave recorded messages to be played during the public comment period. The board resumed in-person meetings in February for the first time in nearly a year and restored a public comment period.

