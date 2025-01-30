49°F
CCSD substitute teacher arrested after alleged misconduct

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 6:35 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2025 - 6:42 pm

A Clark County School District substitute teacher is in police custody and is facing charges related to an inappropriate relationship or contact with a minor.

The district’s police department said in a news release that 25-year-old Kurt Tumbagahan was charged after an investigation earlier this month at Valley High School.

Tumpagahan has worked with the district since April 2024. He has been removed from the district’s substitute pool and “is no longer eligible to substitute in the District,” CCSD said.

Tumpagahan is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

