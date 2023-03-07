60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

CCSD to consider $9.5M settlement with e-cigarette maker

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2023 - 2:37 pm
 
A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New ...
A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The Clark County School Board will consider Thursday whether to accept an approximately $9.5 million settlement offer for claims against Juul Labs, an e-cigarette manufacturer.

In August, the board voted to authorize seven law firms — which have represented school districts across the country — to conduct litigation on its behalf.

Online meeting materials from last year say the district — the nation’s fifth-largest with more than 300,000 students — has incurred costs related to detecting and reporting student vape pen use on school campuses.

The settlement offer is listed on the consent agenda, where multiple items are typically approved in one batch vote.

Trustees aren’t scheduled to discuss the item unless they opt to pull it for separate consideration. There aren’t any documents included with online meeting materials, with a note on the agenda saying “confidential.”

The district said Tuesday it did not have additional information to provide ahead of the School Board meeting.

The gross settlement amount is more than $14.6 million, but it comes out to approximately $9.5 million after deductions outlined in a fee agreement the School Board approved in August, according to the agenda.

Nevada was among more than 30 U.S. states and territories that reached a $438.5 million settlement in September with Juul Labs following an investigation into the company’s marketing tactics. The state was slated to receive $14.4 million.

Juul, which is based in San Francisco, denied allegations made in Nevada’s complaint, but agreed to stop marketing its e-cigarettes to minors.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
PT’s owner selling slot routes; to focus on bars, casinos
2
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
3
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
Rising temperatures may put winter in rear view mirror for Las Vegas
4
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
$341K table game jackpot hits at Laughlin casino
5
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
215 Beltway set for widening project near I-15
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
Suit claims teacher was punished for criticizing school board member on Twitter
CCSD to provide no-cost primary care to 11K employees
CCSD to provide no-cost primary care to 11K employees
CCSD will spend nearly $300M converting sports fields to turf
CCSD will spend nearly $300M converting sports fields to turf
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Democratic lawmakers: School districts must outline how they’d use $2B
Health insurer for CCSD teachers says it’s confident it can repay $35M loan
Health insurer for CCSD teachers says it’s confident it can repay $35M loan
CCSD Police investigating recorded incident between officer and juvenile
CCSD Police investigating recorded incident between officer and juvenile