Education

CCSD to host virtual event on school safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2022 - 5:54 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las V ...
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District will hold a virtual event Wednesday night to discuss school safety and security, the district announced Tuesday.

Community members can email questions or concerns beforehand to EngageCCSD@nv.ccsd.net.

The event is being held “in an effort to provide an opportunity for our community, teachers, parents, and students to share their questions and ideas for safety and security,” according to a news release.

School violence has been a significant issue over the past few months amid a rise in attacks throughout the Las Vegas valley. Last Wednesday, three students were arrested in three separate incidents, renewing calls from students, parents and community members for officials to address to issue.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

