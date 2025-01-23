CCSD: We’re ‘not responsible’ for enforcing federal immigration law

The district said that if a law enforcement officer or government agent appears at a school, the staff should ask for identification and the reason for their visit.

The Clark County School District is “not responsible for enforcing federal immigration law,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

“Children in Nevada are entitled to a free appropriate public education, irrespective of their immigration status,” CCSD said in the statement. The district also said it “does not check any student’s immigration status.”

President Donald Trump campaigned on launching the largest deportation effort in American history, which would likely require the help of state and local officials. About 7 percent of Nevada’s population has been estimated as undocumented.

Shortly after Trump was elected to his first term in 2016, the Clark County School Board voted to declare district campuses as safe spaces for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

“We are attempting to reassure our students that they are safe and welcome in our schools, and that they will be protected in terms of the privacy of their situations,” Former Trustee Carolyn Edwards said at the time.

In its Wednesday statement, the school district also said that if a law enforcement officer or government agent appears at a school, the staff should ask for identification and the reason for their visit, CCSD said.

If there is a concern with either one, staff should contact the Clark County School District Police Department, which it said does not enforce federal civil immigration laws.

CCSD’s statement came after the Metropolitan Police Department also released a statement citing its policy not to enforce immigration violations.

