43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD: We’re ‘not responsible’ for enforcing federal immigration law

Clark County School District. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 20 ...
CCSD K-9 officer suspected of maltreatment of dead police dog
The Edge, from left, Bono, Bram van den Berg and Adam Clayton salute the audience during U2's S ...
Legendary rockers make a $300K gift to UNLV
CCSD to pay $10M to settle abuse case involving bus driver
Dr. Steve Buuck, CEO and administrator of Faith Lutheran Middle and High School has announced ...
Faith Lutheran CEO announces retirement
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2025 - 7:35 pm
 

The Clark County School District is “not responsible for enforcing federal immigration law,” the district said in a statement Wednesday.

“Children in Nevada are entitled to a free appropriate public education, irrespective of their immigration status,” CCSD said in the statement. The district also said it “does not check any student’s immigration status.”

President Donald Trump campaigned on launching the largest deportation effort in American history, which would likely require the help of state and local officials. About 7 percent of Nevada’s population has been estimated as undocumented.

Shortly after Trump was elected to his first term in 2016, the Clark County School Board voted to declare district campuses as safe spaces for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

“We are attempting to reassure our students that they are safe and welcome in our schools, and that they will be protected in terms of the privacy of their situations,” Former Trustee Carolyn Edwards said at the time.

In its Wednesday statement, the school district also said that if a law enforcement officer or government agent appears at a school, the staff should ask for identification and the reason for their visit, CCSD said.

If there is a concern with either one, staff should contact the Clark County School District Police Department, which it said does not enforce federal civil immigration laws.

CCSD’s statement came after the Metropolitan Police Department also released a statement citing its policy not to enforce immigration violations.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
CCSD blames a 2017 law for teacher vacancies
By / RJ

The Clark County School District told the State Board of Education that a law designed to give more power to schools makes it more difficult for them to equitably distribute teachers.

MORE STORIES