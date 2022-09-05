CCSD’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ also serves as mentor to colleagues

Desert Pines High School geoscience teacher Jeremy Lawson was recognized during a surprise ceremony last month by the Clark County School District.

Science teacher Jeremy Lawson expresses gratitude as he is presented with the 2022 Teacher of the Year award at Desert Pines High School on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Superintendent Jesus Jara shakes science teacher Jeremy Lawson’s hand as he is presented with the 2022 Teacher of the Year award at Desert Pines High School on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Superintendent Jesus Jara presents science teacher Jeremy Lawson with the 2022 Teacher of the Year award at Desert Pines High School on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After graduating from UNLV with a bachelor’s degree in geology, Jeremy Lawson was working in short-term jobs.

“They were paying well, but I didn’t feel like I was making a difference,” he said.

His mother, Lori Lawson Sarabyn, suggested that he become a science teacher. He followed her advice.

Lawson spent half a year as a middle school substitute teacher and earned a master’s degree in education. Now, he’s a geoscience teacher at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.

Last month, Lawson — who’s in his eighth year with the Clark County School District — was recognized during a surprise ceremony as the district’s “Teacher of the Year.”

“It was really surprising,” he said, adding that the award also came with some anxiety. “It feels like a standard to live up to.”

Lawson said he became emotional during the ceremony when his mother, former principal of Cimarron-Memorial High School, walked into the room.

He described his teaching style as “down-to-earth” and said many students tell him he’s “more real” than some of their teachers and that they feel like they can talk with him.

Lawson said it’s important for an educator to find a teaching style that resonates with students.

“I’ve worked really hard to build relationships with these kids,” he said.

Outside the classroom

Outside of teaching classes, he also “adopts” as many as 15 to 20 students at a time and attends their school activities, such as athletic events.

Lawson said some students don’t have a lot of parental support.

“Essentially, your job is to be there and support them,” he said.

Lawson also runs a professional learning community for his content area at Desert Pines.

“He teaches colleagues, specifically those new to the profession, and brings equity across the department by bringing his unit together to establish consistent grading practices,” according to a school district news release.

It involves mentoring his colleagues, Lawson said, and being there if they need him.

The Teacher of the Year award isn’t the first recognition Lawson has garnered. He also was among 20 school district teachers to get “Heart of Education Awards,” presented by The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, for 2021.

It’s the second year the school district has given out “Employee of the Year” awards to a teacher, support professional, school administrator and central administrator.

“The Employee of the Year Program awards individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to student achievement,” the district said in the news release. “Honorees place student success at the center of their work and focus on ensuring equity and access for all students.”

Recipients will be honored during a Public Education Foundation annual gala on Friday at Caesars Palace.

“One of the most gratifying aspects of the Public Education Foundation’s partnership with the Clark County School District is the ability to celebrate the good work of great people who are helping our kids succeed,” education foundation CEO Rich Broome said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Honoring our educators is a highlight for all of us at the Public Education Foundation, and we are proud to partner with our community to celebrate their commitment at our Golden Apple Gala.”

Other ‘employees of the year’

The district also recognized three other employees:

— Support professional: Mario Galvez, a site-based computer technician at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas.

A nomination for Galvez, who has been with the district for three years, described him as a “customer service rockstar” who is one of the most helpful people on campus and goes out of his way to solve problems, according to the news release.

“When students need help with a Chromebook, he takes the approach of kind understanding with a side of accountability,” the release states. “He teaches children respect and responsibility.”

— School administrator: Ryan Cordia, former principal at Southeast Career Technical Academy and current principal of a new career and technical academy in the northeast valley slated to open during the 2023-24 school year.

A nomination says Cordia, who is in his 12th year with the district, “puts students at the forefront of every decision to ensure the campus provides a rigorous and inclusive environment for all,” and ensures equitable access to real-world experiences and on-the-job training, according to the news release.

Cordia played a key role in Southeast Career Technical Academy metrics, including a 100 percent graduation rate, 81 percent of students graduating with both high school and college credits, 74 percent of students graduating with on-the-job experience in their field, and the campus being named the top magnet school in the country by Magnet Schools of America, according to the release.

— Central administrator: Sheri McPartlin, chief nurse for the health services department.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.