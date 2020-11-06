Charter authority board OKs allowing 40% of students on campus

Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s board voted Friday to revise its distance learning mandate for schools in counties with elevated COVID-19 transmission.

Susan Villagracia, kindergarten teacher, directs her student where to sit during the first day of in-person classes at Legacy Traditional School, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s public charter schools will have the option of bringing more students back to campus for in-person classes starting next week.

After an approximately 30-minute presentation and discussion, the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s board voted unanimously Friday to allow schools to bring up to 40 percent of their students on campus at any given time. The change goes into effect Monday.

It essentially loosens a distance learning mandate the board approved in mid-August that says schools in counties with an elevated level of virus transmission — including Clark County — can provide in-person instruction for up to 25 percent of their students.

Bringing students back to campuses in-person has risks and so does keeping students at home, charter authority Executive Director Rebecca Feiden told the board.

The authority’s focus is on getting students back to school safely, she said. It’s not a requirement for schools to change what they are doing, she added, but would provide them with additional flexibility.

The decision to allow more students back on campus comes as nine Nevada counties, including Clark, are flagged by the state for elevated levels of virus transmission and case rates have been trending upward.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen case numbers and test positivity rates across our country and across our state increase,” Feiden said. “We are watching these numbers closely and continue to keep our schools informed.”

As of Friday, authority-sponsored schools have seen a total of 105 COVID-19 cases among students and staff, and about 225 people have been excluded from schools as a result.

“Our schools have done an incredible job of handling those cases,” Feiden said.

In mid-October, Feiden held several focus groups with charter school leaders and board chairs. Of 32 charter holders in attendance, 22 said they would like to increase the number of students they bring back for in-person learning, six said they were undecided, and four indicated they don’t plan to increase the number of students on campus in the near future.

“The primary reasons cited for interest in increasing in-person instruction included concern about the educational and mental health impacts to students, as well as the fact that schools have gained experience and are now prepared to increase the number of people on their campuses,” Feiden wrote in meeting materials.

She told the authority’s board Friday that for parents who aren’t comfortable with sending their child back in person, she believes all schools still maintain a 100 percent distance learning option “and I don’t see that going away anytime soon.”

