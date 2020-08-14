Distance learning ordered for charter schools in COVID hot spots

The decision by the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s board on Friday reversed a previous decision to allow schools to create their own reopening plans.

Rebecca Feiden, director of State Public Charter School Authority

Reversing an earlier decision, Nevada’s public charter schools board voted Friday to require schools in counties with elevated levels of COVID-19 — including Clark County — to conduct distance education to begin their fall sessions for at least 75 percent of their students.

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority’s board approved the distance learning mandate Friday by a 6-3 vote, with Vice Chairman Randy Kirner and board members Sami Randolph and Sheila Moulton opposed.

The authority had recommended the board adopt the mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 24 and ties which reopening model schools use to the county-level mitigation levels Gov. Steve Sisolak announced earlier this month.

Schools in counties without elevated rates of COVID-19 transmission have the option of offering in-person or hybrid instruction — a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

But unless they have an exemption, schools in counties with elevated rates of the virus “shall operate under a distance education model, with the option to provide in-person instruction at a very limited scale (less than 25 percent of the school’s enrollment) for students most significantly impacted by the loss of in-person instruction,” the mandate states.

The board added a sentence to the recommendation directing the authority to create a fast response process to consider appeals by schools and the director of the agency the power to approve exemptions without board review.

“I really want to work with our schools,” Executive Director Rebecca Feiden told the board. “I hope that comes through.”

Feiden said the timing is incredibly difficult — with schools starting classes this month — but the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented circumstance for communities.

“We know how critical it is to get students back to school buildings,” she said, for academic and social/emotional reasons. But she said school officials are working hard to keep employees and children safe.

A motion by Moulton sought to change the wording of the mandate from “shall” to “should,” essentially making distance learning a recommendation instead of a directive. Four board members voted in favor and five opposed.

The board also debated removing the phrase “less than 25 percent of the school’s enrollment.” But Feiden said she received a lot of questions from schools after issuing a Aug. 5 recommendation — which is in effect until Aug. 24 — about what limited in-person instruction means.

Feiden’s recommendation applies to public charter schools in Clark, Washoe and Elko counties that are scheduled to reopen before Aug. 24. Those schools should open under a distance education model, “with possible limited exception for students significantly impacted by loss of in-person instruction,” Feiden wrote in a memo to schools.

In June, the charter authority’s board decided each individual school it sponsors would develop its own reopening plan.

Schools were required to present plans to their governing boards no later than 20 days before the first day of school. Plans were then submitted to the charter authority and the Nevada Department of Education for review.

Many public charter schools had planned to use a hybrid format and offer a full-time distance learning option.

The public comment period at Friday’s meeting lasted about 1 1/2 hours, with the vast majority of speakers opposing the distance education mandate. Many were parents and school employees from Northern Nevada — largely, representing Doral Academy in Reno.

Many of the Doral Academy speakers said the school was prepared to open safely under a hybrid model and that working parents aren’t able to stay home with their children to supervise distance education.

They also said they’re worried about losing enrollment since the Washoe County School District is slated to reopen Monday with full-time on-campus instruction at elementary schools and a hybrid model for middle and high schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.