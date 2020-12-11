Clark County School Board meetings will be aired on TV

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County announced Wednesday it will air Clark County School Board meetings on its television channel.

The Clark County School District has provided a live stream of its meetings on its website and its Facebook page. But its meetings were aired only rarely on Clark County Television (CCTV).

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said in a news release this week he has pushed for more than a decade to have the meetings aired on television.

“It’s important that residents have the ability to watch these proceedings on television, especially now during the pandemic as they make important decisions regarding local education,” he said. “Airing these meetings will provide greater transparency and give residents a deeper understanding of the issues faced by our school district.”

Clark County and the Clark County School District are separate government entities, each with their own governing board. The School Board’s next meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In the news release, School Board President Lola Brooks said: “I want to personally thank Trustee Linda Cavazos and Commissioner Tick Segerblom for helping drive this work during an especially challenging time. The Board of School Trustees is always excited when new avenues to increase transparency become available and allow us to keep the public informed.”

The County Commission authorized in 1997 what would become CCTV. It’s live in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox Cable, and Channels 4 and 1004 on CenturyLink. And it’s available on Channel 14 via Suddenlink in Laughlin, Channel 4 in Boulder City and on digital channel 50.3 in Moapa Valley.

Programming can also be watched on streaming devices — including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV — and on Clark County’s YouTube channel.

