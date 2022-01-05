Clark County School Board trustees select a new president

Irene Cepeda, who was elected to the board in November 2018 and previously served as vice president, was approved for a one-year term on a 4-3 vote Wednesday.

Clark County School Board of Trustees member Irene Cepeda speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new site for Global Community High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Cepeda was picked Wednesday to serve as the board's president. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County School District Board of Trustees member Irene Cepeda speaks during the Clark County School Board meeting at CCSD Greer Education Center, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. Cepeda was picked Wednesday to serve as the board's president. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School Board trustees on Wednesday selected Irene Cepeda to serve as the next president of the body that oversees the fifth-largest public school district.

Cepeda, who was previously the board’s vice president, was named to serve a one-year term by a 4-3 vote during a Wednesday work session.

The three trustees in opposition wanted to see Trustee Danielle Ford in the role. Evelyn Garcia Morales was also nominated as president, but declined.

On Wednesday, trustees selected Garcia Morales — who was previously clerk for a year — in a 5-2 vote as board vice president. And Lola Brooks, who previously served two years as board president, was named clerk in a 4-3 vote.

Outgoing Board President Linda Cavazos said she would decline any nominations, noting she didn’t want to run for a second consecutive term.

Prior to the vote, Cepeda, who was elected to the board in November 2018 and who nominated herself, said: “I think as an individual, my other priority is to bring folks together. I think it’s been a really painful couple of years.”

She said she wants to get to a place where “we can work things out” and perspectives can be brought up “in a way that isn’t disrespectful for anyone.”

Cepeda said she also recognizes when she makes mistakes and will be willing to admit them.

One of her priorities as president will be “a strict following of our policies,” she said, noting that if a policy isn’t functioning, the board can always go back and review it, and make modifications.

In a statement after the vote, she said: “The last two years have been challenging for our staff, students, and their families as we have navigated the education landscape during the pandemic.

“Embarking on this new chapter as board president, one of my first responsibilities will be looking at ways to heal the divisions within the board. In order to provide the community and Superintendent (Jesus) Jara our support and dedication, the board must focus on student outcomes by closing learning gaps and improving performance as we support the actionable goals laid out in the Focus: 2024 Strategic Plan.”

In late October, Cepeda was the swing vote in a split board that decided in favor of terminating Superintendent Jesus Jara’s employment contract. Morales and Brooks both were opposed.

But in mid-November, Cepeda switched sides and decided to rescind Jara’s termination, keeping him on the job.

