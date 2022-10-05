Clark County School Board votes to extend Jara’s contract

The Clark County School Board voted Wednesday to extend embattled Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract for another 3½ years.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks to a class during the first day of school at Foothill High School on Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nearly a year after he was fired and subsequently rehired, the Clark County School Board voted Wednesday to extend embattled Superintendent Jesus Jara’s contract for another 3½ years, with a $75,000 pay bump in his annual salary.

The board voted 4-3 to extend Jara’s contract, with Trustees Lola Brooks, Irene Cepeda, Evelyn Garcia Morales and Katie Williams voting to extend, and Trustees Linda Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voting against.

The same board members voted for and against reinstating Jara as superintendent nearly a year ago after the board voted to fire him last fall.

The board announced that it would review Jara’s contract after completing his evaluation last week. The evaluation rated him as “highly effective.”

Jara’s new contract will run through June 30, 2026, and would see his pay increase to $395,000. Jara joined the district in 2018 at a salary of $320,000.

Some in the school community have criticized the metrics that were used to evaluate the superintendent and the timing of his contract extension with three school board seats up for grabs in November’s election.

Under Jara’s new contract, if a new iteration of the board decides to terminate his contract before the district would still need to pay out the remainder of the salary and benefits owed to him through the end of his new contract term.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @lolonghi on Twitter.