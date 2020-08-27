Clark County School District announces ‘data security incident’

The Clark County School District said Thursday that its internal data has been hacked, and it is working with local and federal authorities “to assess the full impact.”

Clark County School District administration building (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District said Thursday that its internal data has been hacked.

“(CCSD) has confirmed a data security incident to our systems,” the district said in an email to parents.

The district did not elaborate on what data was hacked and how.

“CCSD wants to assure you that the privacy and security of information is one of our top priorities,” the email said. “We are currently working with our local and federal authorities to assess the full impact and will hold those responsible accountable.”

The district said it had not received information detailing any interruptions to service in its learning platforms and added, “Distance education continues.”

“The District will provide up-to-date information on this incident as it becomes available,” the email said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

: