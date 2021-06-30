Clark County schools see enrollment rebound for fall classes

For 2021-22, 233,258 students have registered, including 11,853 who have signed up for a distance learning option, as of June 21.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

More students have registered for the next school year at the Clark County School District than at this time last year, according to district data released this week.

Though registration is ongoing, data shows there were 233,258 students registered for the 2021-22 school year as of June 21.

On that date last year, there were 198,465 students registered for the 2020-21 school year, the format of which was still uncertain after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school buildings in March 2020.

For 2021-22, the default option for students will be in-person learning. But 11,853 students — or about 5 percent of the total — have registered for a distance learning option, which will be offered at all school sites.

The district is projecting a resurgence in enrollment next year after a dip of over 13,000 students during the year of virtual learning, according to an April budget presentation. The district expects to have an average daily enrollment of around 310,000 students in fiscal year 2022.

Registration is still open for the next school year, which begins on Aug. 9.

