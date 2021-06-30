94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Education

Clark County schools see enrollment rebound for fall classes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2021 - 3:13 pm
 
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

More students have registered for the next school year at the Clark County School District than at this time last year, according to district data released this week.

Though registration is ongoing, data shows there were 233,258 students registered for the 2021-22 school year as of June 21.

On that date last year, there were 198,465 students registered for the 2020-21 school year, the format of which was still uncertain after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school buildings in March 2020.

For 2021-22, the default option for students will be in-person learning. But 11,853 students — or about 5 percent of the total — have registered for a distance learning option, which will be offered at all school sites.

The district is projecting a resurgence in enrollment next year after a dip of over 13,000 students during the year of virtual learning, according to an April budget presentation. The district expects to have an average daily enrollment of around 310,000 students in fiscal year 2022.

Registration is still open for the next school year, which begins on Aug. 9.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
Nevada reports 625 new COVID cases as other metrics rise
2
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
Proposed federal grant program could bolster Lake Mead water levels
3
No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County
No new mask mandate under consideration in Clark County
4
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
New eviction bill seen as compromise but has also drawn criticism
5
These 3 designs are finalists for Las Vegas’ urban central park
These 3 designs are finalists for Las Vegas’ urban central park
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST