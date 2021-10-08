Clark County students urged to apply for $2M in college scholarships

Clark County School District high school seniors and 2021 graduates are invited to apply online through Feb. 13 for the scholarships endowed by The Rogers Foundation.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rogers Foundation is accepting applications for nearly $2 million in college scholarships for public school students in Southern Nevada.

Clark County School District high school seniors are invited to apply by Feb. 13, the foundation said in a news release. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility is expanding this year to include 2021 high school graduates.

“The stress of planning for college, trying to remain safe, and dealing with so many challenges caused many students to struggle and change plans to either take a gap year or online classes while they waited for their dream schools to reopen,” said Michelle Sanders, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Rogers Foundation.

“Now they are limited in the number of scholarships available to them and are being devastated with the reality that their desire to attend the school of their choice may not be financially attainable,” Sanders said. “We want them to know that they are not the forgotten class.”

Scholarship applicants must complete the SAT or ACT college entrance exam, but there’s no minimum score requirement.

At least 11 Rogers Achievers Scholarships, each ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 per year for four years, will be awarded. Money can be used at any U.S. college or university.

The foundation is also providing at least 10 full-tuition Kentucky Wesleyan Rogers’ Fellows Scholarships to allow recipients to attend Kentucky Wesleyan College, “an institution many of Jim Rogers’ family members attended which also features one of the top arts programs in the area,” according to the news release.

To apply, visit therogers.foundation.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.