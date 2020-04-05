Congregation sets up fund, remembrance for Sam Lieberman

A Las Vegas congregation is asking Nevadans for submissions to a Book of Life for the regent after his death Friday.

Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Sam Lieberman during a chancellor search committee meeting at the NSHE administration office in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Congregation P’Nai Tikvah is setting up a memorial fund and remembrance for University Regent Sam Lieberman, who died Friday at age 58.

“Nevada has lost a giant force for good,” according to a news release from the Las Vegas congregation where Lieberman was the president of the board and lay leader.

“His quiet but eloquent demeanor demonstrated an unending drive to bring peace and cooperation to the community, to advocate for the disabled, to support the students, to support the Democratic party, and to show genuine friendship with people who were of all political and religious beliefs. All this work stemmed from his deep Jewish faith.”

Lieberman received a social work degree from UNLV in 1996, and was elected to the Board of Regents in 2014. At the time of his death, he was leading the search for a new university president.

His cause of death was not disclosed.

The congregation asks people who knew Lieberman to send their thoughts, photos and stories about the former Regent with permission to use them in a Book of Life the congregation plans to publish.

Congregation Vice President Judith Stotland said the commemoration of Lieberman’s life will likely be a website set up by the congregation. “The form it will take will largely result from what people say and write,” she said.

Submissions to the Book of Life and donations can be sent with the person’s name, or anonymously to:

Congregation P’Nai Tikvah

PO Box 370088

Las Vegas, NV 89137

Lieberman was running for re-election to the District 5 seat that includes Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. His name will still appear on the June 9 primary ballot, alongside those of three challengers including Nick “Doc” Spirtos, whom Lieberman defeated six years ago for the job.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter he’d ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Monday to honor Lieberman.