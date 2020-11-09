54°F
Education

CSN plans virtual graduation and drive-up photo op

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2020 - 11:17 am
 

College of Southern Nevada will hold a virtual graduation ceremony in December for its class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but graduates can still have a professional photo taken.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Dec. 12 on CSN’s website and Facebook page. And the college announced Nov. 6 there will be an opportunity for graduates to get a photo taken with CSN President Federico Zaragoza and pick up a diploma cover.

Drive-up photo sessions are slated for 8-11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Henderson campus, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Charleston campus and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6 at the North Las Vegas campus.

Timeslots are set aside at each campus for graduates based on the first letter of their last name. RSVPs are required no later than Friday at csn.edu/commencement-rsvp.

Professional photos will be taken by GradImages “in a commencement-like set-up,” according to the college’s announcement. Graduates are encouraged to wear either CSN graduation regalia or business casual attire.

Graduates must remain inside their vehicle and exit only at the designated photo station, according to the college’s announcement. Masks are required except when pictures are taken by the professional photographers and there will be protective Plexiglas at the photo station.

UNLV is planning two virtual graduation ceremonies Dec. 15 — at 10 a.m. for spring graduates and 4 p.m. for winter graduates.

Nevada State College in Henderson held an online graduation Aug. 18, the same date an in-person ceremony was originally scheduled at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. College officials, though, are still aiming for an in-person event at a yet-to-be-determined date when it’s safe to do so.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

