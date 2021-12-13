CSN’s mariachi band wins national competition

The group took first place at Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Monday. It has participated in the competition since 2019.

Mariachi Plata violinist Precious Carrasco performs during a Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event in the Tyrone Thompson Student Union at the College of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The College of Southern Nevada’s Mariachi Plata took top honors this month at a national competition.

“I am so proud of our Mariachi Plata, which we started in my first year at CSN,” CSN President Federico Zaragoza said in a news release. “Las Vegas has a large and talented Hispanic and Mexican community and mariachi speaks to who we are as a Mexican community.

Mariachi Plata includes students from the Las Vegas Valley community college’s mariachi courses through the fine arts music curriculum.

In addition to the group’s overall first place award, vocalist Jose Mejia won third place in the individual competition.

