‘Every Day Matters:’ CCSD tackles chronic absences with new campaign

Clark County School District launched the campaign after 36 percent of students in the district were chronically absent last school year.

Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County School District's Every Day Matters logo. (Clark County School District)

Clark County School District is looking to address chronic absences with a new campaign.

The campaign, called “Every Day Matters,” aims to reduce chronic absenteeism, the district said in a news release Tuesday.

Chronic absenteeism is defined by the district as missing 10 percent or more school days for any reason, excused or unexcused.

CCSD said the district had a chronic absenteeism rate of 36 percent for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, the district said 39 percent of students were chronically absent as of March 2022.

“Chronic absenteeism is a life-changing choice that impacts the students in the highest need of educational resources and academic support,” CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara said in the release. “I am committed to helping our teachers and principals by making home visits to talk with students and parents in the highest need school communities.”

The district said it plans to address attendance issues through “school, district and community efforts,” including:

School

— Daily notices for parents/guardians regarding absences.

— Home visits for students at risk of chronic absenteeism.

— Collaboration with feeder schools to support families.

District

— Data monitoring for targeted support.

— Weekend home visits by district leadership.

— Expand after-school activities.

— Provide parents with an opportunity to receive text messages related to absenteeism.

Community

— Collaboration with nonprofit organizations, businesses and local governments.

— A coalition of CCSD and community partners will be enlisted to ensure students are engaged and attend school regularly.

— Parent/guardian mentorship opportunities.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.