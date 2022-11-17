First Mexican-born woman talks to Vegas teens about education, scholarship

Katya Echazarreta, a former McDonald’s crew member who recently made history as the first Mexican-born woman, sits for an interview at McDonald’s on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Las Vegas. Echazarreta is raising awareness about McDonald’s new HACER scholarship and encouraging Latino high school students to apply for higher education. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

At 27 years old Katya Echazarreta has many achievements to be proud of. On May 12, Echazarreta became the first Mexican-born woman to go to space. A journey that, to some, may have seemed unachievable.

Eschazerreta credits her education for helping her achieve such a great milestone.

The importance of getting a higher education had been instilled in Echazarreta from an early age. Echazarreta said she has her mother to thank for that.

“She always wanted a career, she always had wanted an education. She had gone out of her way to apply for different programs she wanted to be a part of, and either her father or her husband wouldn’t allow her to. And so for her, it was really important to really instill those values into her kids, but more importantly, into her daughters,” Echazarreta said of her mother.

“So from a very young age, I mean, we were probably kindergarten, first second grade, and we were over here chanting, ready to go to college. But it comes from that, it comes from necessity. And it comes from understanding the reasons behind the need for independence and need for financial freedom. So for me, it wasn’t necessarily that I wanted to go to college for a career, it was I understood that I needed to be financially free, in order to not have to be tied to a certain person or a certain situation.”

Journey as an immigrant

Although Echazarreta was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco in Mexico, she didn’t allow that to deter her from pursuing a higher education. Moving to the U.S. at age seven, Echazarreta had a difficult time not only not being able to speak English, but with her home life as well. At home Katya witnessed the hardships her older sister had to deal with having mental and physical disabilities. At the same time, they’re younger sister was forced to skip an entire grade due to being born in September. Echazarreta saw her younger sister go from kindergarten to second grade.

“So I’ve just seen everyone around me having the most difficult time adjusting and dealing with the situation. And so it’s not only you have to try to adjust for yourself, you also have to try to adjust quicker so that you can help them also in the process. And that is a very difficult thing to have to go through. Then on top of that you have your regular responsibilities and understanding that this opportunity that you were given, you have to take advantage of it. You have to deliver. You have to live up to the sacrifices that were made for you. And that can be a lot of pressure as well as first generation,” Echazarreta said.

A love for learning

For Echazarreta, her love for education came from her love for learning. Echazarreta has already graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Her education however doesn’t stop there as she is currently enrolled at Johns Hopkins University to pursue a Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“For me growing up, especially in a difficult home environment, my schooling and the things that I was learning, I understood two things about it. One is that this education is going to get me out of here and it’s going to allow me to not have to live with this ever again,” Echazarreta mentions of her understanding of pursuing a higher education.

“But secondly, it’s also an escape for me it’s a way for me to just focus on something else for a little bit So I’ve always felt kind of that connection with education in general. And I’ve always also understood that it’s something that is just lifelong. You know, just because you’re done with college doesn’t mean you can’t go back and learn something else, doesn’t mean you can’t go back and learn something completely different. I mean, you could do whatever you want. I think that’s the coolest thing. And I was finding myself already going back and taking some of these classes on my own online. And so I figured, okay, if I’m already doing it, I’m already learning it, I’m already doing the work might as well get an actual degree,” Echazarreta says of continuing her higher education.

A partnership to be proud of

Katya Echazarreta spoke to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about her plans to encourage the Latino and minority teens in Las Vegas to pursue a higher education. In doing so, Echazarreta has partnered with McDonald’s, a former employer of hers to help bring awareness to McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship can earn up to $100,000 towards their education.

When Echazarreta was asked why they chose Las Vegas to speak to, Echazarreta shared her thoughts.

“So for us, Las Vegas is extremely important, primarily because of the demographics, the high school (El Dorado High School) that we spoke at, has a very high percentage of minority students. And for us, that is very important. Because a lot of organizations don’t go to the schools, they don’t go to the students. And these are the students that needed the most. These are the students that feel the most alone that feel the least supported, they don’t have anybody that they can ask, today, we asked them to raise their hand if they knew if each student knew two people by name, who had a master’s degree, and the amount of students that raise their hand, it’s just you realize that these really are the students that need that support, and that need that motivation,” Echazarreta said.

“But not only that, they need to feel that this is possible for them as well. Because there’s that phrase, “if you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” And I really think that although there are certain individuals that are able to do things, regardless, and despite all of the setbacks, still for the general population, and just for most people in general, if they’re not really seeing anyone in their communities, succeed in this type of way, then they’re going to just automatically assume well, if they couldn’t, why would I? And instead our thing is, well, we could and so can you.”

Future plans

Las Vegas as well as the rest of the world can expect a lot more in the coming year from Katya Echazarreta. She is currently working on creating a foundation which will begin in Mexico, then spread throughout Latin America and eventually make her way into the US to help Latino and minority individuals.

“The goal here is primarily focused with the space industry. For so many generations, Latin America has not had access to opportunities in space, and they have felt very much left out. They feel like even though they have all of these big dreams and want to contribute, that it’s kind of like a lottery system where you are born determines whether you can actually contribute, whether you can actually work in these industries, whether you can actually even go to space. And for me, that is something that I didn’t feel comfortable with. So I decided to create this organization that we’ll be announcing next year to try to kick starting those opportunities for Latin America so that they can also be a part of this amazing industry.”

