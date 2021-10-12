66°F
Group hosts educators symposium on Israel at Lake Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2021 - 11:06 am
Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur, will be one of the guest speakers at the Israeli ...
The Israeli American Council is holding a symposium for Nevada teachers this weekend at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas.

The “Nevadans Educators Symposium on Israel” event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday and is free for educators.

The program will allow attendees to “discover Israel’s significant contributions to the world in innovation, technology and science.”

Speakers include David Brog, an author and executive director of the Maccabee Task Force; Jake Bennett, IAC for Action director of policy and legislative affairs; Idan Udi Edry, an Israeli serial entrepreneur; Karin Hochman, a professor of music and Hebrew and Judaic studies educator; and Alexandra Yemstova, owner of Burnt Offerings.

The event will include a complimentary lunch and giveaways. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 mitigation guidelines will be followed.

For more information or to register, visit iac360.org/event/educators.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

