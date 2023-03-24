62°F
Education

Have thoughts about CCSD budget? School Board wants to hear them

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2023 - 1:10 pm
 
(Review-Journal file)
The Clark County School District is holding four community meetings next week to solicit feedback about budget priorities for next school year.

School Board trustees and CCSD leaders will be in attendance, the district said in a news release.

Input from the community meetings will be presented to the School Board during an April work session. Then trustees will consider the district’s tentative budget during an April 13 meeting.

Community meetings are scheduled for:

— 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 27 at the Chaparral High School library, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive.

— 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Gibson Leadership Academy library, 3900 W. Washington Ave.

— 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Von Tobel Middle School library, 2436 N. Pecos Road.

— 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the district’s Family Support Center multipurpose room, 1720 S. Maryland Parkway.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

