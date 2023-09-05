Henderson elementary school cancels classes due to teacher absences

Gibson Elementary School in Henderson canceled classes Tuesday due to an “unexpected number” of teachers who were absent following the Labor Day weekend.

(Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gibson Elementary School in Henderson canceled classes Tuesday because of an “unexpected number” of teachers who were absent following the Labor Day weekend.

Principal Jill Keith wrote in an email to parents Tuesday that school was being canceled and told them, “please do not send your children to campus today.”

“There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today,” she wrote. “We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Keith wrote that she would send a message later on Tuesday with additional information about classes for Wednesday at the school in Green Valley, which has more than 400 students.

The message to parents doesn’t include details about how many teachers are absent or the possible reasons. It’s also not immediately clear how many substitute teachers were available Tuesday.

In response to the closure, the city of Henderson is offering a “Battle Born Kids” drop-in session until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Silver Springs Recreation Center.

The program, which is for children ages 5 to 12, regularly operates on days when school isn’t in session.

A city spokesperson said child care services will continue to be provided in the event of any additional school closures.

As of 11 a.m., no children were enrolled in the drop-in session.

Parents can register online or in-person at the recreation center. The daily fee is $27 per child.

Staffing shortages

The Clark County School District is facing a teacher shortage and has more than 1,000 positions listed on its hiring website.

Gibson Elementary isn’t the only school that has experienced unexpected staffing shortages surrounding the Labor Day weekend.

On Friday, Southeast Career Technical Academy also faced staffing issues, leading to some students being relocated to large areas on campus.

The Clark County Education Association said Friday it wasn’t aware of absences at the school and that the situation isn’t associated with any union actions now or in the future.

Contentious contract negotiations are underway between the teachers union and district. Thousands of educators have participated in protests since July.

