Education

‘He’s a rock star’: Santa’s visit to Henderson school prompts kids’ screams, cheers

Ariel Burge gets an autograph from Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Ariel Burge gets an autograph from Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Taymir "Mr. Mack" Mack receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Taymir “Mr. Mack” Mack receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Troy Meik receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Troy Meik receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jaciel Clark receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Jaciel Clark receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alek Serrano receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Alek Serrano receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Milo Parillo receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Milo Parillo receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elias Allen receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Elias Allen receives a toy during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apostolos Hiropoulos hugs Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Apostolos Hiropoulos hugs Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Dudley Jr. receives a toy from Henderson City Councilman Jim Seebock during a holiday par ...
Jerry Dudley Jr. receives a toy from Henderson City Councilman Jim Seebock during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero hands out toys during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero hands out toys during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary Schoo ...
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary Schoo ...
Students react to a mountain of toys on stage during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students react to seeing Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Students react to seeing Santa during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students get fired up during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Students get fired up during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students, including Gaige Nava, left, Connor Hawken, get fired up during a holiday party at Sew ...
Students, including Gaige Nava, left, Connor Hawken, get fired up during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fifth grader K’Leeyan Stevens gets fellow students fired up for a holiday party at Sewel ...
Fifth grader K’Leeyan Stevens gets fellow students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Raiders mascot Raider Rusher, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students get fired up during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday De ...
Students get fired up during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
P.E. teacher Jim Dolan gets students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
P.E. teacher Jim Dolan gets students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders mascot Raider Rusher gets students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Raiders mascot Raider Rusher gets students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebel Mawson, from left, K’Leeyan Stevens and Jace Bales get fellow students fired up fo ...
Rebel Mawson, from left, K’Leeyan Stevens and Jace Bales get fellow students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Raiders mascot Raider Rusher, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kindergartners, including Melialani Ramos, center, thank donors during a holiday party at Sewel ...
Kindergartners, including Melialani Ramos, center, thank donors during a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Raiders mascot Raider Rusher, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Despain gets her fellow students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024.
Sierra Despain gets her fellow students fired up for a holiday party at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson Friday Dec. 20, 2024. Students received shoes, socks and toys from Santa, Raiders mascot Raider Rusher, Sewell alumnus Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and community donors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2024 - 6:51 pm

Loud cheers erupted from a cafeteria filled with about 550 frenzied kids when Santa walked through the doors. The children, all students at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson, were recipients of early Christmas gifts on Friday.

The school gave away socks, shoes and toys to the kids, surprising them with guests, Santa and Rusher, the Raiders mascot. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilman Jim Seebock were also present for the joyous celebration.

“This is all about the spirit of Christmas,” said Romero, who attended the school when she was a kid. She said she wanted to give the feeling of hope and happiness and make the kids feel cared for.

At the assembly, Rusher was welcomed with excited cheers. However, when Santa entered, the kids erupted into earsplitting screams of joy.

“It’s fun to see me, but when Santa comes, he’s a rock star,” Romero joked.

The cheering only grew louder when the curtains opened, revealing hundreds of toys. Kids jumped up from the ground, trying to see the toys on stage. Kids got their first round of gifts from Santa and got jump ropes from Rusher.

Kids got a second round of gifts in honor of Mrs. Dickensheets. Laura Dickensheets, 60, was the principal of the elementary school. She died in October.

Teachers were not excluded from the holiday celebration. Each teacher got a gift card for the coffee chain Starbucks.

Special education teacher Lee Jones said that the most rewarding part is seeing the kids’ faces. Jones saw the students get gifts last year, and was excited to see them receive gifts this year.

Some kids at the Title 1 school come from single parent families and others may be in foster care, said Jones. A Title 1 school is a school that qualifies for federal funding to support low-income students.

“They’re thankful for what they receive here,” Jones said. “It’s amazing that the community goes all out for the kids.”

Fifth grader Dashawn “DJ” Adams, 10, received a sports watch and a Wolverine action figure in addition to jump rope. He said he was excited for winter break.

When asked what he had planned for the Wolverine action figure, Adams said that he would “play with my brother or give it to him as a Christmas gift.”

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X or @annievong.bsky.social.

