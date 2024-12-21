‘He’s a rock star’: Santa’s visit to Henderson school prompts kids’ screams, cheers
The students at C.T. Sewell Elementary School were given jump rope, action figures and more.
Loud cheers erupted from a cafeteria filled with about 550 frenzied kids when Santa walked through the doors. The children, all students at Sewell Elementary School in Henderson, were recipients of early Christmas gifts on Friday.
The school gave away socks, shoes and toys to the kids, surprising them with guests, Santa and Rusher, the Raiders mascot. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilman Jim Seebock were also present for the joyous celebration.
“This is all about the spirit of Christmas,” said Romero, who attended the school when she was a kid. She said she wanted to give the feeling of hope and happiness and make the kids feel cared for.
At the assembly, Rusher was welcomed with excited cheers. However, when Santa entered, the kids erupted into earsplitting screams of joy.
“It’s fun to see me, but when Santa comes, he’s a rock star,” Romero joked.
The cheering only grew louder when the curtains opened, revealing hundreds of toys. Kids jumped up from the ground, trying to see the toys on stage. Kids got their first round of gifts from Santa and got jump ropes from Rusher.
Kids got a second round of gifts in honor of Mrs. Dickensheets. Laura Dickensheets, 60, was the principal of the elementary school. She died in October.
Teachers were not excluded from the holiday celebration. Each teacher got a gift card for the coffee chain Starbucks.
Special education teacher Lee Jones said that the most rewarding part is seeing the kids’ faces. Jones saw the students get gifts last year, and was excited to see them receive gifts this year.
Some kids at the Title 1 school come from single parent families and others may be in foster care, said Jones. A Title 1 school is a school that qualifies for federal funding to support low-income students.
“They’re thankful for what they receive here,” Jones said. “It’s amazing that the community goes all out for the kids.”
Fifth grader Dashawn “DJ” Adams, 10, received a sports watch and a Wolverine action figure in addition to jump rope. He said he was excited for winter break.
When asked what he had planned for the Wolverine action figure, Adams said that he would “play with my brother or give it to him as a Christmas gift.”
