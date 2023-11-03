How to fix school mental health shortage: Nevada State wants to help

Nevada State University is accepting applications for a new graduate program designed to help address the need for school psychologists.

The three-year education specialist program is “designed to help address the shortage of school psychologists across the state,” the university said in a news release.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 16. Students will begin their studies in fall 2024.

“Nevada State University is committed to meeting the demand for school psychologists and mental health professionals in our PreK-12 schools,” President DeRionne Pollard said in the release. “Through our partnership with the Clark County School District, prospective graduate students will be able to get real world experience and training in local schools as they complete their degree and join the workforce.”

The Nevada State Board of Education recommends one school psychologist for every 500 students. But in 2019, the ratio was one for more than 2,200 students in the Clark County School District, according to the Nevada Association of School Psychologists.

In response to the shortage, Nevada State University has implemented its ARTERY Pipeline Framework, which allows students at any education level to enter a degree pathway program.

“Our youth have never struggled with mental health as much as they are now, and I’m proud to be playing a part in reversing this trend through our new program at Nevada State University,” said Katherine Dockweiler, assistant professor of school psychology, in a news release.

Nevada State received a five-year, $1.2 million grant earlier this year from the U.S. Department of Education to help grow the number and diversity of trained providers.

To learn more about Nevada State’s new program, visit nevadastate.edu/academics/soe/school-based-mental-health.

