Inside Bishop Gorman’s new 40,000-square-foot student union — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin held a blessing ceremony for its new Gaughan Family Student Union.

click to expand photos

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the Center for Professional Development at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the Broadcast Media Center at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the atrium at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Looking on are Father Jacob Knee, chaplain of Bishop Gorman, left, and Kevin Kiefer, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clergy and guests walk through the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Broadcast Media Center is shown during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the Innovation Lab at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Looking on are Father Jacob Knee, chaplain of Bishop Gorman, left, and Kevin Kiefer, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Broadcast media teacher Jason Valle shows the Broadcast Media Center during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Club Prep Room is shown during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Fabrication Lab is shown during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A computer lab is shown during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School is shown in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests mingle during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School is shown in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests mingle during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests mingle during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clergy and guests walk through the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the coffee shop at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Looking on are Father Jacob Knee, chaplain of Bishop Gorman, left, and Kevin Kiefer, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests mingle during the opening ceremony for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests watch a blessing for the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Greg Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, blesses the patio at the new Gaughan Family Student Union at Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman High School has a new addition to its Summerlin campus.

Bishop Gregory W. Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, presided at a ceremony Monday to bless the Roman Catholic school’s new Gaughan Family Student Union.

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building includes a broadcast media center that will serve as the home of the student-run broadcast BGTV.

It also includes an expanded innovation lab to accommodate Bishop Gorman’s STEM program, an oratory lab featuring a courtroom set-up and speech and debate classroom, a student lounge and a coffee shop serving Peet’s coffee.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.