Inside Bishop Gorman’s new 40,000-square-foot student union — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman High School in Summerlin held a blessing ceremony for its new Gaughan Family Student Union.
Bishop Gorman High School has a new addition to its Summerlin campus.
Bishop Gregory W. Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, presided at a ceremony Monday to bless the Roman Catholic school’s new Gaughan Family Student Union.
The two-story, 40,000-square-foot building includes a broadcast media center that will serve as the home of the student-run broadcast BGTV.
It also includes an expanded innovation lab to accommodate Bishop Gorman’s STEM program, an oratory lab featuring a courtroom set-up and speech and debate classroom, a student lounge and a coffee shop serving Peet’s coffee.
