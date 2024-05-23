84°F
Israel-Hamas conflict, UNLV protests expected topics at Board of Regents meeting — WATCH LIVE

NSHE Board of Regents Special Meeting: 5/23/24
Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee list ...
Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee listen as Lawrence Drake II, a finalist candidate for the NSHE chancellor, speaks during an interview at NSHE’s system administration office, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. A Board of Regents meeting Thursday could become a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests, as different sides surrounding the Israel-Hamas war are expected to speak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 8:46 am
 
Updated May 23, 2024 - 11:31 am

A Board of Regents meeting Thursday could become a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests, as different sides surrounding the Israel-Hamas war are expected to speak during the public comment portion.

At a commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents’ meeting will take place 11:30 a.m. at its administration building on 4300 S. Maryland Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

