Judge denies permanent injunction against Coral Academy’s landlord

A judge denied a Henderson electric company’s motion for permanent injunction against Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas’ Eastgate campus landlord, saying he doesn’t have enough information.

Solid State Properties filed the motion April 16 in Clark County District Court. The company that owns the public charter school’s building — 7777 Eastgate LLC — responded April 30 with an opposition to the motion. It was the latest step in a nearly three-year legal battle.

In court documents, the electric company says its business operations have been negatively impacted by the charter school. The school’s landlord alleges it’s an attempt to essentially shut down the school campus.

In court minutes Thursday, Judge Timothy Williams wrote: “After considering the facts in this matter, this Court has several concerns about the overall impact a permanent injunction may have. For this Court to decide this issue, it is best to have a full and fair evidentiary hearing.”

A hearing would allow for evidence to be presented on topics such as the defendant’s investment in a $200,000 roadway, and “the public impact of closing a school and displacing over 600 students,” Williams wrote.

“As these concerns remain factually underdeveloped, the Court finds that it cannot render a decision on whether to grant or deny the Plaintiff’s request for a permanent injunction,” he wrote.

The decision followed a court hearing Wednesday. A bench trial was originally scheduled for June 15 but has been postponed, according to online court records.

A status check, during which a new trial date could be set, is slated for July 29.

