62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

Juvenile arrested for having gun at southwest Las Vegas high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2023 - 4:14 pm
Durango High School (Google)
Durango High School (Google)

Police have arrested a juvenile for having possession of a firearm on a high school campus in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Durango High School Principal Stacie Nelson told parents in a letter that Clark County School District police arrested the person on Tuesday.

She told parents no threats were made to students.

It is unknown if the juvenile was a Durango student.

The school is in the southwest valley at 7100 West Dewey Drive near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Students and parents can make reports to officials through the SafeVoice reporting system at 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), on at safevoicenv.org, or on the free downloadable phone app.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
Another Vegas hotel-casino is replacing its buffet with a food hall
2
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
3
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
4
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
2 popular Summerlin restaurants expanding to Henderson
5
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems
CARTOONS: This is why Never Trumpers have hearing problems
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Juvenile arrested for having gun on Silverado High campus
Juvenile arrested for having gun on Silverado High campus
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
North Las Vegas police make child abuse arrest, seek possible victims
Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting
Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting
2nd suspect in North Las Vegas shooting in custody
2nd suspect in North Las Vegas shooting in custody
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say
East Las Vegas Valley homicide a result of drug deal, police say