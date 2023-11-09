Juvenile arrested for having gun at southwest Las Vegas high school

Durango High School Principal Stacie Nelson stated in a letter to parents that Clark County School District police arrested the person on Tuesday.

Durango High School (Google)

Police have arrested a juvenile for having possession of a firearm on a high school campus in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Durango High School Principal Stacie Nelson told parents in a letter that Clark County School District police arrested the person on Tuesday.

She told parents no threats were made to students.

It is unknown if the juvenile was a Durango student.

The school is in the southwest valley at 7100 West Dewey Drive near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Students and parents can make reports to officials through the SafeVoice reporting system at 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), on at safevoicenv.org, or on the free downloadable phone app.

