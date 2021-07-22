Las Vegas police begin backpack giveaways with school supplies

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation begins its 2021 Back to School Initiative on Friday.

(Getty Images)

Metropolitan Police Department area commands will give away 11,000 backpacks with school supplies to kids in need through Aug. 6 at 11 locations. Supplies are limited at each location. The new school year begins Aug. 9.

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield is sponsoring the drive and will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics at some of the locations.

Backpack giveaways and vaccine clinics

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, 89113

Monday: 9 a.m. to noon, Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod, 89121

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., 89119

July 31: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J Street, 89106

Aug. 5: 4-7 p.m., Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 89115

Backpacks/supplies only

July 29: 9 a.m., Hummel Elementary School, 9800 Placid St., 89183 (drive-up)

July 29: 4-7 p.m.: Cashman Park, 3100 S. Warnock Road, 89102

July 31: 9 a.m. to noon, intersection of Pirates Cove & Luna Way, 89145

Aug. 6: 5-7 p.m., Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave., 89102

Out of town (backpacks/supplies only)

Aug. 2: Reid Elementary School, 300 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight

Aug. 2: Bennett Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, Laughlin