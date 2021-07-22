Las Vegas police begin backpack giveaways with school supplies
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation begins its 2021 Back to School Initiative on Friday.
Metropolitan Police Department area commands will give away 11,000 backpacks with school supplies to kids in need through Aug. 6 at 11 locations. Supplies are limited at each location. The new school year begins Aug. 9.
Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield is sponsoring the drive and will have COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics at some of the locations.
Backpack giveaways and vaccine clinics
Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, 89113
Monday: 9 a.m. to noon, Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 S. McLeod, 89121
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., 89119
July 31: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Doolittle Community Center, 1950 N. J Street, 89106
Aug. 5: 4-7 p.m., Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 89115
Backpacks/supplies only
July 29: 9 a.m., Hummel Elementary School, 9800 Placid St., 89183 (drive-up)
July 29: 4-7 p.m.: Cashman Park, 3100 S. Warnock Road, 89102
July 31: 9 a.m. to noon, intersection of Pirates Cove & Luna Way, 89145
Aug. 6: 5-7 p.m., Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave., 89102
Out of town (backpacks/supplies only)
Aug. 2: Reid Elementary School, 300 Michael Wendell Way, Searchlight
Aug. 2: Bennett Elementary School, 2750 Needles Highway, Laughlin