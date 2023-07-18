Las Vegas student blazes trail for Nevada at national debate final

Jonathan Adler came in second place in the final round of Lincoln-Douglas debate at the National Speech and Debate Championship last month in Phoenix.

Jonathan Adler, one of 2 finalists and the first Nevadan ever to make nationals for speech and debate, in front of his school, Coral Academy of Science, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cevan Louie (left), Ryan Cortenbach, Ken Bhardwaj, Jonathan Adler, Alex Zavala and Amanda Sloan (right) smile for a picture at the Phoenix Convention center in Phoenix Ariz on June 16, 2023.

A Las Vegas high school student last month became the first Nevadan to make it to the finals of the National Speech and Debate Championship.

Coral Academy student Jonathan Adler came in second place in the final round of Lincoln-Douglas debate out of 282 students competing in the category during the championship held in June at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to share the groundbreaking news that Jonathan A. has etched his name in Nevada’s history books as the first-ever finalist from our state, competing for the coveted national champion title,” Coral Academy said in a statement. “Outshining an impressive pool of 282 talented participants from across the nation, Jonathan’s extraordinary skills and dedication have propelled him to an outstanding top 2 ranking.”

In the Lincoln-Douglas debates, Adler debated the topic “Government employees have a moral obligation to leak classified information to address injustice.”

“The whole time I was shocked,” Adler said. “Every time I moved on, it would be a surprise so I had no idea I was going to go this far.”

The championship included six preliminary rounds of competition with two judges for each round. Ballots were cast by each judge, and to move on, a contestant needs eight ballots. Adler got nine. In moving on, Adler became the first Nevadan to make it to the final round of the championship.

As soon as he moved on in the tournament, Adler recalled how excited he was to share the news of his accomplishment.

“Right after I knew I moved on, I freaked out and called my mom,” he said, laughing. “The whole convention center was looking at me, but I really didn’t care I was just so excited.”

Adler is no newcomer to speech and debate, having begun in the sixth grade, but he had only started the Lincoln-Douglas debate style in January. Adler said he took up Lincoln-Douglas debate after he and his partner in public forum debate parted ways, and discovered he really enjoyed it.

When he got to the nationals, that’s where the pressure began to set in, Adler said.

“The largest group of people I’ve ever debated in front of was maybe a hundred people,” he said. “But for nationals, I looked out at 6,000 people watching me and I knew another 3,000 were watching online.”

While Adler didn’t win the top spot as national champion, he said he’s incredibly proud of himself and his team. He noted that his team has just four members, including himself, while some teams have more than 300 people.

“I’m just so happy that we made it that far,” he said. “Our team is super tight-knit and we’re all really good friends, so it was great to share that moment with them.”

Adler said that participating in debate has made him a smarter person and taught him to break down arguments and change how he views the world.

He noted that some of the smartest people knows took part in debate, and he’s happy to be involved with it. Adler said he hopes to attend the University of Chicago or Georgetown University for law school, then go on to a career in politics.

“Debate gave me the tools I needed to feel more confident and intelligent, and I’m glad I can take that away from this experience,” he said.

