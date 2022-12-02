Later high school start times? State could explore options

The Nevada State Board of Education plans to meet Dec. 15 for an information-only discussion about possibly requiring later high school start times.

Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The topic of later start times for high schools could come before state education officials this month.

The Nevada State Board of Education plans to “discuss the possible implementation of regulations to require later start times for high school students,” according to its Dec. 15 meeting agenda.

It’s an information-only item, so the board isn’t scheduled to make any decisions.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Department of Education’s offices in Las Vegas and Carson City. The meeting also is to be streamed live online.

Further details are unknown, and no meeting materials are posted online for that item.

This year, a California law went into effect — the first of its kind in the nation — saying that high schools can’t begin earlier than 8:30 a.m. Middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m.

Research studies have shown that early school start times are associated with fewer hours of sleep for students, which can affect children in areas such as health, safety and academics.

The Clark County School District’s early high school start times — with many campuses beginning classes around 7 a.m. — are a frequent concern voiced by students and parents.

This school year, the district adjusted its start and end times for more than half of its approximately 360 campuses in an effort to improve school bus service.

Most changes were 30 minutes or less, but some campuses saw more drastic shifts.

