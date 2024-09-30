94°F
Lawyers, families discuss CCSD special education lawsuit

Attorney Lori Rogich talks on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, about a lawsuit being filed against the Clark County School District. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
September 30, 2024 - 11:29 am
 

Lawyers and plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit that accuses the Clark County School District of failing to provide a proper education for students with disabilities are holding a news conference Monday.

In the 58-page complaint filed last week, lawyers allege that the district has failed to comply with the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, creating an “unprecedented crisis” for students with disabilities. It was filed on behalf of 12 children from nine families.

The lawsuit alleges that the district has failed to properly identify students with learning disabilities and is maintaining policies that “systemically deny students” a free and appropriate education.

School officials have declined to comment on the litigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

