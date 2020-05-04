LVMS to host Faith Lutheran High graduation ceremony

Faith Lutheran seniors will receive their diplomas as they drive across the start-finish line May 22 before making a victory lap at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval.

Just call it “Fast Times at Faith Lutheran High.”

It was announced Monday that Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host Faith Lutheran High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony May 22. Students will receive their diplomas as they drive across the start-finish line before making a victory lap beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“We originally planned to have a traditional commencement at a local church,” said Dr. Steve Buuck, Faith Lutheran CEO, about changing plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. “But with the health and well-being of our students, faculty and students’ families in mind, having a crowd of 3,000 people in one building was not an option.

“We’re so grateful for LVMS making itself available to help provide an unforgettable graduation experience for our seniors.”

LVMS president Chris Powell said the speedway was happy to support the Faith Lutheran graduates during a difficult time.

“While this is certainly not the ceremony they expected when the school year began, it will be memorable and one we hope they will recall fondly for years to come,” Powell said.

